OnePlus Nord 2 CE gets BIS certified; India launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 11:31 am

OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be launched in India soon (Photo credit: 91mobiles)

OnePlus may launch its new Nord-series smartphone, the Nord 2 CE, in the first half of 2022. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the handset on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site with model number IV2201, hinting at its imminent launch in the country. It is tipped to offer a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The presence of the Nord 2 CE on the BIS certification site indicates that the handset will be launched in India as well. It is expected to arrive as a successor to the Nord CE 5G model with Nord 2-inspired design, mid-range specifications, and an affordable price-tag. The handset will rival Samsung Galaxy M32, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, and OPPO Reno6, among others.

Design and display The phone will have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera module. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 600-nits of brightness. It will be offered in green and black color options.

Information It will sport a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals It will draw power from a Dimensity 900 chipset

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord 2 CE: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen in early 2022. However, the handset is rumored to be priced between Rs. 24,000-28,000 in India.