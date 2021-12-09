Technology Redmi Note 11 4G's India launch, RAM, color variants leaked

Redmi Note 11 4G's India launch, RAM, color variants leaked

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 09, 2021, 12:45 am

Redmi Note 11 4G tipped to debut in India soon

Xiaomi will launch its Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone in India soon, as per 91mobiles. The report has also shared the RAM/storage and color variants that will be available here. According to the leak, the handset will come in three color options and three configurations. To recall, it went official in China last month and gets a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Redmi Note 11 4G will be the company's second Note 11-series smartphone in India, after the Note 11T model. It is an affordable version of the Note 11 5G handset and therefore must carry a nominal price-figure in India. Apart from a 4G-enabled chipset, it gets all decent features, including a 90Hz display, reverse charging support, and a 50MP camera setup.

Design and display The phone bears a Full-HD+ LCD screen

Redmi Note 11 4G measures 162x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 181 grams

The Redmi Note 11 4G features a centrally-placed punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. In India, it will be offered in Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue color options.

Information There is an 8MP front camera

The Redmi Note 11 4G offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals It packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Redmi Note 11 4G draws power from a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and 9W reverse charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 11 4G: Pricing

The India pricing information of Redmi Note 11 4G will be announced at the time of launch here. For reference, in China, it starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,900) for the 4GB/128GB model.