Technology OPPO F21 series could debut in India in March 2022

OPPO F21 series could debut in India in March 2022

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 01, 2021, 12:30 am

OPPO F21 series tipped to start at Rs. 20,000

OPPO will launch the F21 series of smartphones in India in March 2022, 91mobiles has claimed. The report also suggests that the line-up will include two models and will be priced between the range of Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000. Highlights of the vanilla F21 will likely include a 6.5-inch display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 720G chipset, and a 5,100mAh battery. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

OPPO F21 series will succeed the F19 line-up, which was launched earlier this year. The new range will come with a sleek design and is touted to look more attractive than the recently revealed Reno7 series. The impressive design will garner more customers in India who are also looking for an affordable offering with mid-range specifications.

Design and display The phone will provide a pixel density of 405ppi

The OPPO F21 is rumored to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit. The device is expected to sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a pixel density of 405ppi. It will be available in multiple color options.

Information A 64MP main camera is expected

The quad rear cameras on OPPO F21 will include a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 5MP tertiary lens, and another 2MP camera. On the front, it could get a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will run on Android 11

The OPPO F21 will draw power from a Snapdragon 720G chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,100mAh battery with support for fast-charging. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO F21: Pricing and availability

OPPO will announce the official pricing and availability information of the F21 series at the time of launch in March next year. However, the phones are tipped to be priced between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000.