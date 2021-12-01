Technology Moto G12 tipped to cost around €160

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 01, 2021, 12:15 am

Moto G12 could come in a single variant

Motorola is reportedly working on a new G-series smartphone, the Moto G12. In the latest development, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared that the handset will come in a single RAM/storage variant and will be priced at around €160 (roughly Rs. 13,700). Highlights of the phone may include a 6.5-inch display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 460 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Moto G12 will come as a successor to the Moto G10 Power, which went official in March this year. The leak also suggests that the company may drop the G11 model and directly skip to G12. With the tipped price range, Moto G12 will be the latest addition to Motorola's portfolio of affordable handsets.

Design and display The phone will sport an HD+ display

The Moto G12 is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out and slim bezels. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor embedded into the Motorola logo. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 270ppi. It should come in Black and Blue colors.

Information An 8MP front camera is rumored

The quad rear cameras on Moto G12 will likely include a 48MP (f/1.7) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. Up front, it will get an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals There could be a 5,000mAh battery

The Moto G12 will draw power from a Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G12: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of Moto G12 is unknown as of now. However, the latest tip-off suggests the handset will carry a price-tag of around €160 (roughly Rs. 13,700) to €180 (approximately Rs. 15,300).