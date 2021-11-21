OPPO A55s 5G, with IP68 rating and 90Hz display, launched
Expanding its portfolio of the A-series smartphones, OPPO has launched a model, called the A55s 5G, in Japan. Priced at JPY 33,800 (around Rs. 22,000), it is available in two color options. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 90Hz display, an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance, a Snapdragon 480 chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.
Why does this story matter?
The OPPO A55s 5G is reportedly the brand's first A-series smartphone with an IP68-rated dust and water resistance build. As compared to the OPPO A55, it offers a higher screen refresh rate, a watered-down camera setup, and a Snapdragon 480 processor instead of MediaTek's Helio G35 chipset. Moreover, the handset is expected to be launched in other markets, including India, with aggressive pricing.
The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display
The OPPO A55s 5G features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera module. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 480-nits of typical brightness. It is offered in Green and Black color options.
It sports a 13MP main camera
The OPPO A55s 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
It boots ColorOS 11 based on Android 11
The OPPO A55s 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
OPPO A55s 5G: Pricing and availability
The OPPO A55s 5G is currently available in Japan at JPY 33,800 (around Rs. 22,000). The handset is up for pre-orders and will go on sale from November 26 onward. OPPO may launch the device in South Asian markets, including India, soon.