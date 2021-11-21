OPPO A55s 5G, with IP68 rating and 90Hz display, launched

Published on Nov 21, 2021

OPPO A55s 5G launched in Japan

Expanding its portfolio of the A-series smartphones, OPPO has launched a model, called the A55s 5G, in Japan. Priced at JPY 33,800 (around Rs. 22,000), it is available in two color options. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 90Hz display, an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance, a Snapdragon 480 chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The OPPO A55s 5G is reportedly the brand's first A-series smartphone with an IP68-rated dust and water resistance build. As compared to the OPPO A55, it offers a higher screen refresh rate, a watered-down camera setup, and a Snapdragon 480 processor instead of MediaTek's Helio G35 chipset. Moreover, the handset is expected to be launched in other markets, including India, with aggressive pricing.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The OPPO A55s 5G features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera module. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 480-nits of typical brightness. It is offered in Green and Black color options.

Information

It sports a 13MP main camera

The OPPO A55s 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots ColorOS 11 based on Android 11

The OPPO A55s 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO A55s 5G: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A55s 5G is currently available in Japan at JPY 33,800 (around Rs. 22,000). The handset is up for pre-orders and will go on sale from November 26 onward. OPPO may launch the device in South Asian markets, including India, soon.