Sep 30, 2021

OPPO is preparing to announce its A55 smartphone in India on October 1. In the latest development, an Amazon microsite has teased the design and features of the handset. The OPPO A55 will have a 6.51-inch display with a punch-hole design, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, an IPX4 water resistance, and a 16MP selfie snapper. Here's our roundup.

There will be a fingerprint sensor on the side

The OPPO A55 will feature an IPX4 rating for water resistance, a left-aligned punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will get a rectangular camera unit. The device will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Rainbow Blue and Starry Black color options.

It will offer a 16MP selfie camera

The OPPO A55 will bear a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP bokeh lens. For selfies and video calls, it will get a 16MP front-facing snapper.

The phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery

The OPPO A55 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OPPO A55: Pricing and availability

OPPO will announce the official pricing information of the A55 at the time of its launch on October 1. Considering the specifications, it will be priced at around Rs. 15,000 and will be available via Amazon.