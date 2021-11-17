OnePlus 10 Pro tipped to debut in India around March-April

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 17, 2021, 08:14 pm

OnePlus 10 Pro could be launched in China in January 2022

OnePlus's next high-end smartphone, the 10 Pro, is reportedly in the works. In the latest update, tipster Max Jambor has shared a post which reveals the China and global launch timeline of the handset. As per the tip-off, the OnePlus 10 Pro will go official in China in January-February followed by a global/India launch in March-April. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus had launched the 9 series in April this year. If the tip-off is true, then the 10 Pro model will reach the markets as early as January. It is also safe to assume that the regular 10 will also debut in January. The 10 series will be crucial for the company as it will face tough competition from the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a QHD+ resolution

OnePlus 10 Pro will likely measure 163x73.8x8.5mm

The OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a square-shaped camera unit. The device is said to bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a pixel density of 526ppi.

Information

A 64MP main camera is rumored

The OnePlus 10 Pro will reportedly sport a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom. For selfies, there will be a single front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will boast 125W fast-charging support

OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 898 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

According to the leak, the OnePlus 10 Pro will debut in the global markets, including India, in March or April next year. Considering its specifications and features, it is likely to debut at around Rs. 65,000.