OnePlus Nord 2 Go Green Woods variant's sale starts tomorrow

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 12:12 pm

OnePlus Nord 2 5G's Go Green Woods color variant will be available via Amazon

OnePlus Nord 2 5G's 'Go Green Woods' color variant will go on sale in India tomorrow i.e. August 26 at 12pm. It will join the existing shades of Blue Haze and Gray Sierra, and will be available via Amazon and OnePlus's official website. For the unversed, the Nord 2 5G was launched in the country in July at a starting price of Rs. 27,999.

Design and display

The device has a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED screen

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a glass back, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for display protection.

Information

It is equipped with a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G costs Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB version, and Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB/256GB top-end variant. It is up for grabs via OnePlus India's official website and Amazon.