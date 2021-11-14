OnePlus 10 Pro to support 125W fast-charging

OnePlus 10 Pro's charging details leaked

OnePlus's upcoming flagship line-up, the 10 series will debut in early 2022. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a post which reveals that OnePlus 10 Pro will offer 125W fast-charging support. As per Sharma, the Realme GT 2 Pro, OPPO Find X4, OPPO Reno8 Pro, and OPPO N series models will also boast 125W fast-charging technology.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus 10 Pro will be a massive upgrade over its predecessor, the 9 Pro, which features 65W fast-charging support. While we do have phones with 120W fast-charging tech, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be one of the first to offer 125W fast-charging. With this technology, a 4000mAh battery can be fully charged in under 20 minutes.

Design and display

OnePlus 10 Pro will provide a pixel density of 526ppi

The OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, a large squarish camera unit will be available. The device will bear a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with a QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 526ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will likely measure 163.2x73.6x8.7mm.

Information

There will be three camera sensors on the rear

The OnePlus 10 Pro will get a triple rear camera module, comprising a 5x periscope zoom lens and two other sensors. On the front, it will be equipped with a single selfie shooter.

Internals

It will house a 5,000mAh battery

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 898 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 10 Pro: Expected pricing

Going by the specifications and features, OnePlus 10 Pro will likely be priced at around Rs. 70,000. However, the official pricing information will be announced at the time of launch next year.