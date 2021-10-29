JioPhone Next is coming this Diwali with Android-based 'Pragati OS'

JioPhone Next's latest leak reveals full specifications

Reliance Jio is all prepared to introduce its JioPhone Next smartphone in India on November 4. Prior to its launch, live images of the handset's retail box are doing the rounds on social media, revealing its features and full specifications. The JioPhone Next will come with an HD+ screen, a Snapdragon 215 chipset, a 13MP rear camera, a 3,500mAh battery, and Android-based 'Pragati OS.'

Design and display

It will sport an LCD screen

The Reliance JioPhone Next will feature a conventional screen with thick top and bottom bezels and a plastic body. A volume rocker and power button will be stacked on the right side of the frame. On the rear, the device will have a pill-shaped camera unit and a Jio logo. It will bear a 5.45-inch LCD display with an HD+ (720x1440 pixels) resolution.

Information

The phone will have an 8MP selfie camera

The JioPhone Next will be equipped with a 13MP camera on the rear with autofocus support. It is touted to capture "great photos, even at night." For selfies and video calls, an 8MP front-facing snapper will be available.

Internals

It will boot Pragati OS

The JioPhone Next will draw power from a Snapdragon 215 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). Under the hood, it will run on Android-based 'Pragati OS' and pack a 3,500mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset will offer support for dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Features

It will also support Google Assistant and language translation

The JioPhone Next will offer access to 600+ channels via JioTV, over 10,000 movies via JioCinema, and more than 5 crore songs with JioSaavn. Users will be able to perform tasks and control handset functions using Google Assistant while 'Translate Now' feature will translate any text into your language. 'Read Aloud' will read-out the text on the screen.

Information

JioPhone Next: Pricing and availability

Reliance has developed the JioPhone Next in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. The company will announce its price at the time of launch on November 4. However, it is expected to be priced at Rs. 3,499.