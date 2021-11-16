This is how OnePlus 10 Pro will look like

OnePlus 10 Pro's new renders reveal its complete design

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its 10 series of flagship smartphones early next year. The line-up will include the vanilla 10 and 10 Pro models. In the latest development, tipster @Onleaks, in collaboration with Zouton, has leaked the renders of the 10 Pro, revealing its full design. It will come with a curved punch-hole display, metal frame, and Hasselblad-branded square camera module.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 10 series will be the company's next flagship line-up. The 10 Pro is expected to be an attractive upgrade over the 9 Pro with a refreshed design, a new chipset, a larger battery, and a whopping 125W fast-charging support. It will compete against other premium models like the Xiaomi 12, Samsung Galaxy S22, and OPPO Find X4.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz QHD+ display

The OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a square camera unit wrapping around the metal frame. The handset is likely to bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will offer up to 5x optical zoom support

The OnePlus 10 Pro might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper with up to 5x optical zoom support. Up front, there will be a single selfie camera.

Internals

It will run on Android 12 OS

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 898 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 skin on top and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place early next year. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may start at around Rs. 65,000.