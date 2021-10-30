Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to get the brightest OLED display

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 30, 2021, 05:41 pm

Galaxy S22 Ultra to break brightness record of Samsung's OLED screens

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S22 lineup early next year. The flagship series will include the vanilla S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. In the latest development, tipster @UniverseIce has claimed that the Ultra model will get Samsung's brightest OLED screen to date. For the record, the S21 Ultra has 1,500-nits of peak brightness. Here are more details.

Design and display

It will get a slot for S Pen

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be 8.9mm thick

Samsung S22 Ultra will feature a flat screen with curved sides, a center-positioned punch-hole cut-out, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a P-shaped camera bump. The device may sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will also bear an S Pen slot on the side.

Information

It is likely to boast a 108MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to offer a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom, and another 12MP sensor. Up front, there could be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will come loaded with up to 12GB RAM

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 898/Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Pricing and availability

At present, the pricing and availability information of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are unknown. However, considering the premium specifications, it could start at around Rs. 88,000.