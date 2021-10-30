iQOO 9 spotted on IMEI database; launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 30, 2021, 03:55 pm

iQOO 9’s IMEI listing suggests a launch soon

Vivo-backed iQOO is reportedly working on the new 9 series of smartphones. In the latest development, the vanilla iQOO 9 has been spotted on the IMEI database, with model number V2171A. It is said to offer a 6.62-inch screen, a triple rear camera setup, the latest Snapdragon chipset at the time of launch, and a 4,400mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will have a Full-HD+ resolution

The iQOO 9 is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The device will likely bear a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a pixel density of 398ppi.

Information

There will be a 48MP main camera

The triple rear cameras on iQOO 9 are likely to include a 48MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP depth lens. On the front, it could come with a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 120W fast-charging

The iQOO 9 will be powered by a flagship Snapdragon processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it would run on Android 11 and should pack a 4,400mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO 9: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of iQOO 9 will be announced at the time of its launch, which will happen next year. However, considering its specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at Rs. 48,000.