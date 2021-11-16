Zuckerberg responds to viral 'Icelandverse' video: Here's what he said

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Published on Nov 16, 2021, 12:45 am

Zuckerberg responds to Iceland tourism’s parody of Meta launch video

Recently, the tourism department of Iceland took an audacious dig at Facebook Meta's rebranding video. In the parody video, an Icelandic actor encouraged tourists to be a part of the "Icelandverse," a "new" and "immersive" world that is "real." And now, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has responded to the viral parody video, all in good humor. Here are more details.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Before the pandemic struck, Iceland was a popular tourist destination. In 2019, it attracted close to two million visitors. When Facebook announced its rebranding to Meta, Zuckerberg explained how the Metaverse would be a virtual universe where people can enjoy shared experiences. Iceland tourism took a dig at this, suggesting people visit the country instead and see the beauties nature has to offer.

Zuckerberg laughed

Viral video elicited a response from Meta CEO himself

Like Facebook's "Introducing Meta" video, the Icelanders titled their video "Introducing the Icelandverse." It garnered 9.25 lakh views and over 850 comments—on Facebook! Zuckerberg reacted to the video with a comment saying, "Amazing. I need to make a trip to the Icelandverse soon. Glad you're wearing sunscreen too." The sunscreen joke is a reference to his infamous photo from Hawaii slathered in the substance.

Class act

Icelandic actor mimics Zuckerberg's presentation to the T

Iceland's parody video is totally worth a watch. It features Icelandic actor and writer, Jorundur Ragnarsson, portraying the fictitious "chief visionary officer Zack Mossbergsson." His all-black attire, hairstyle, and body language, all mimic Zuckerberg's original video—a trademark of a well-thought-out video that isn't half-baked. The video discusses "the next evolution of social connection, millions of years in the making (theatrical short pause) Icelandverse!"

The irony

'Icelandverse' video certainly accomplished what it set out to do

Ironically, the Icelanders had to post the video to Facebook, the very platform they set out to mimic, if not mock. However, the video succeeded. It gave us a hearty laugh and brought public attention to Iceland's tourism opportunities (if only for a fleeting moment). The tourism department even responded to Zuckerberg's comment saying, "Oh, hi Mark! You're always welcome. Icelandverse is open 24/7!"