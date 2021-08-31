OnePlus Nord 2 gets battery optimization for games via update

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 04:29 pm

OnePlus Nord 2 5G receives OxygenOS 11.3.A.10 update in India

OnePlus has started releasing a new OxygenOS update for the Nord 2 5G smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings improved system and camera app stability, fixes a face unlock issue, and bumps up the Android security patch level to August 2021. It also optimizes PUBG (aka Battlegrounds Mobile India) and other games to reduce system power consumption.

Everything to know about the update

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India carries version number 11.3.A.10 and has a download size of 245MB. It is currently seeding in a phased manner. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System >System updates.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It comes in Gray Sierra, Blue Haze, and Green Woods colors.

Information

It sports a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It offers 65W fast-charging support

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.