OPPO Reno7 SE tipped to arrive as rebranded Realme phone

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 05, 2021, 12:15 am

OPPO Reno7 SE's specifications leaked

OPPO is likely to launch its new Reno7 series of smartphones sometime later this month or in December. The line-up is said to include the Reno7 SE, Reno7, and Reno7 Pro models. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster (via Weibo) has claimed that the Reno7 SE will resemble the Realme GT Master Edition but with a few tweaked specifications. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OPPO Reno7 SE will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset is said to bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. For reference, the Realme GT Master Edition offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Internals

It will run on ColorOS UI based on Android 11

The OPPO Reno7 SE might draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It should boot Android 11 with ColorOS UI on top and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 60W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Reno7 SE will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Information

OPPO Reno7 SE: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno7 SE will be announced at the time of the launch. However, for reference, the Realme GT Master Edition starts at Rs. 25,999 in India.