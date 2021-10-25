This is how 2022 Apple MacBook Air will look like
Apple is expected to launch its next-generation MacBook Air sometime in early 2022. In the latest development, tipster Jon Prosser has leaked the renders of the upcoming laptop, revealing its design. It will have a slim body with flat iPhone 12-like edges, a notched screen, white-colored bezels, a white keyboard, as well as a MagSafe 3 port for charging. Here are more details.
Take a look at the renders
Next year’s redesigned M2 MacBook Air, with @RendersbyIan!— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 23, 2021
- White bezels
- White keyboard
- Full-sized function keys
- Wedge design = gone
- MagSafe
- NOTCH
More here: https://t.co/sL4ODJQOzx pic.twitter.com/1txKab4ZDG
The laptop might have a mini-LED display
Going by the renders, the 2022 Apple MacBook Air will feature a thin design with white-colored bezels, a prominent chin, and flat edges. It will have a wide notch similar to the newly-launched MacBook Pro models and a white keyboard with full-sized function keys. The laptop might bear a mini-LED screen and will be offered in multiple color options.
It will be powered by an in-house M2 processor
The upcoming MacBook Air is expected to draw power from Apple's custom M2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, the laptop will run on macOS Monterey. It will come bundled with a 30W power adapter.
There will be a 1080p webcam on offer
The 2022 MacBook Air will be equipped with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a MagSafe 3 slot for charging. For wireless connectivity, the laptop should offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. According to tipster Dylan, the new MacBook Air will have a 1080p webcam housed within the notch. Notably, it will not have fans for cooling the device.
2022 Apple MacBook Air: Pricing and availability
Apple will announce the official pricing and availability details of the MacBook Air at the time of the launch, which is said to take place next year. However, considering the specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 90,000.