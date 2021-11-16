Vivo X80 Pro, Pro+ to debut in India by February

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 16, 2021, 07:05 pm

Vivo X80 series tipped to be launched early next year

Vivo will launch its X80 series of smartphones in India by late January or early February next year, as claimed by 91mobiles. The report notes that the line-up will include the X80 Pro and Pro+ models in the country. The duo is expected to come with a 120Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5G-ready flagship processor. Here's more.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Vivo X80 series will be the company's first flagship line-up to go official in 2022. If the report is to be trusted, then the X70 series will receive its successor in India within six months. We can expect the X80 range to first debut in China and then arrive in India to take on rivals like Xiaomi 12 series and Samsung Galaxy S22 range.

Design and display

There will be an in-screen fingerprint sensor

The Vivo X80 Pro and Pro+ will have a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. They may sport a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED display, respectively, with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The latter is also said to get an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Information

A 32MP selfie camera is expected

Vivo X80 Pro will likely offer a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP periscope lens, and another 12MP camera. The X80 Pro+ will also get a similar arrangement but with a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. The duo shall bear a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phones will run on Android 12

The Vivo X80 Pro will likely be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chipset and a 4,450mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The X80 Pro+ will reportedly draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ processor and a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. Both the handsets should boot Android 12 and support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo X80 series: Pricing and availability

At present, the official pricing and availability information of the Vivo X80 range is unknown. However, considering the specifications and features, the Pro models are likely to begin at Rs. 50,000.