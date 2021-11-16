Top 5 student-friendly laptops available in India under Rs. 35,000

Best laptops for students

Who does not need a laptop nowadays? From students to businessmen and corporate employees, the laptop has become more essential than ever. And with classrooms going virtual, students perhaps need a reliable laptop more than anyone else. But which one is the right option for your child? Here, we have picked five models that you can currently buy under Rs. 35,000.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Though schools and colleges have re-opened in India, there is still a need for a good laptop because of digital learning and online tuition classes. A student-friendly laptop has to be equipped with a big battery, enough RAM and storage, a convenient keyboard, and good microphone as well as speakers. And above all, the device should be affordable.

Laptop #1

AVITA Cosmos 2-in-1: Priced at Rs. 15,953

AVITA Cosmos is a budget model for students. The device tips the scales at 1.3kg and can also be used as a tablet. It features proportionate bezels and an 11.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS multi-touch display. The laptop runs on Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and has up to 6 hours of battery life.

Laptop #2

HP Chromebook 11a: Available at Rs. 23,490

HP Chromebook 11a has a full-sized keyboard

HP Chromebook 11a has thick bezels and a conventional 11.6-inch LED backlit display with an HD+ (1366x768 pixels) resolution. It weighs 1.07kg. The laptop packs a MediaTek Kompanio 500 processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, 64GB of storage, a MediaTek graphic card, and a 37Wh battery. It supports ChromeOS as well as Google Assistant, and houses an HD webcam, dual speakers, and digital microphones.

Laptop #3

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i: Priced starting at Rs. 28,490

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i weighs 1.6kg and is offered in five color options. It sports a 14-inch IPS display with options for HD+ (1366x768 pixels) and Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. The machine draws power from up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It has two speakers with Dolby Audio and lasts up to 7.5 hours per charge.

Laptop #4

Acer Extensa 15: Priced starting at Rs. 29,659

The Acer Extensa 15 comes in Black color and features narrow bezels on the sides with a 15.6-inch HD+ (1366x768 pixels) screen. It weighs 1.9kg and sports a full-sized keyboard as well as a touchpad. The laptop draws power from an Intel Pentium processor, combined with 4GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of HDD storage, and a 36Wh battery.

Laptop #5

ASUS Vivobook 15 (2020): Priced starting at Rs. 34,990

ASUS Vivobook 15 (2020) also has a fingerprint reader

ASUS Vivobook 15 (2020) has slim bezels on the sides and tips the scales at 1.9kg. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED-backlit screen, a chiclet keyboard, VGA camera, a built-in speaker and a microphone. The device is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 32Wh battery. It has pre-installed MS Office Home.