Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could start at €920

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come in two configurations

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone on January 4. Now, two listings from Europe and the UK have surfaced on the internet, revealing the variant details as well as prices of the handset. As per the listings, it will start at €920 (around Rs. 78,000) in Europe and £776 (approximately Rs. 77,500) in the UK. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Going by the leaked prices, Samsung will introduce the S21 FE 5G at a premium of £77 (roughly Rs. 7,700) over the S20 FE 5G, which is priced starting at £699 (roughly Rs. 70,000) in the UK. Reportedly, Samsung was initially planning to cancel the handset but has decided to launch it in the European markets through select carriers.

Design and display

The phone will be available in four color options

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature an IP68-rated aluminium-plastic built with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. It will sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The device is said to be offered in White, Lavender, Cream, and Black color variants.

Information

It may get a 32MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will bear a triple rear camera setup, likely comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will reportedly have a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals

A 4,500mAh battery is expected

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3 and be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing

According to the leak, the Galaxy S21 FE will start at €920 (around Rs. 78,000) for the 8GB/128GB model while the 8GB/256GB variant will be priced at €985 (roughly Rs. 83,400). However, the official pricing information will revealed at the time of launch.