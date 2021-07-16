HONOR launches MagicBook 14 and 15 with Ryzen 5000-series processors

Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 12:20 am

HONOR had launched the Intel-powered MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 laptops in China earlier this year. Now, the tech giant has introduced fresh versions of the laptops with AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000). They come with IPS displays, 16GB of RAM, and Windows 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The laptops have a Full-HD display

HONOR MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 feature a thin body with ultra-slim side bezels, a fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button, and a pop-up camera. The former bears a 14.0-inch IPS display, whereas the latter has a 15.6-inch screen. Both offer a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The MagicBook 14 and 15 measure 15.9mm and 16.9mm in thickness, respectively.

Internals

They house a 56Wh battery

HONOR MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 are powered AMD Ryzen 5 5500U/Ryzen 7 5700U processors, paired with AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. They pack a 56Wh battery and run on Windows 10 Home. The laptops will also offer support for Windows 11, when Microsoft releases the update later this year.

Information

They provide Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

HONOR MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 are equipped with a Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Generation 1 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI slot, and a headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and HONOR MagicLink.

Pocket-pinch

HONOR MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15: Pricing and availability

The HONOR MagicBook 14 is priced at CNY 4,499 (around Rs. 52,000) for the Ryzen 5 5500U model and CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 56,500) for the Ryzen 7 5700U variant. The MagicBook 15 costs CNY 4,599 (approximately Rs. 53,000) for the Ryzen 5 5500U solo model. The laptops are available for purchase via HONOR's official Chinese website.