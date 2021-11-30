OPPO Reno7 series to start at Rs. 28,000 in India

OPPO is expected to launch its Reno7 series of smartphones in India sometime in January. The line-up in India will likely include the vanilla Reno7 and Reno7 Pro. In the latest development, 91mobiles has claimed that the former will be priced starting at Rs. 28,000 while the latter will start at Rs. 41,000. To recall, the handsets went official in China last week.

Why does this story matter?

OPPO Reno7 series is the company's latest mid-range line-up in its home market and also succeeds the Reno6 range. It gets an updated processor and a refreshed design. With the leaked price-figure, the Reno7 phones could rival the Realme GT Neo2, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, and Vivo X70 Pro models in the Indian market.

The phones provide a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

OPPO Reno7 phones come in three color options

The OPPO Reno7 and Reno7 Pro feature a left-positioned punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, they have a rectangular camera unit. The devices bear a 6.43-inch and a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. They weigh 185 grams and 180 grams, respectively.

They sport a 32MP selfie camera

The OPPO Reno7 flaunts a 64MP (f/1.7) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper. Reno7 Pro gets a similar camera arrangement, except for a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera.

There is a 4,500mAh battery

The OPPO Reno7 and Reno7 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 778G and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with up to 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handsets support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OPPO Reno7 series: India pricing

The OPPO Reno7 is said to be priced between the range of Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 31,000 while the Reno7 Pro could cost between Rs. 41,000 and Rs. 43,000 in India. However, the official pricing information will be announced at the time of launch.