Realme GT Neo2 is now available for purchase in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 17, 2021, 11:39 am

Realme GT Neo2 now available in India via Flipkart and Realme's e-store

Realme GT Neo2, which went official in India earlier this week, has gone on sale in the country starting today. The smartphone starts at Rs. 31,999 and is up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme's website. It comes with a 6.62-inch display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports a 120Hz AMOLED screen

Realme GT Neo2 measures 162.9x75.8x9mm and weighs 199.8 grams

The Realme GT Neo2 features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+ support. It is available in Neon Black, Neon Blue, and Neon Green color options.

Information

There is a 16MP front camera

The Realme GT Neo2 offers a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone runs on Android 11

The Realme GT Neo2 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT Neo2: Pricing and availability

The Realme GT Neo2 carries a price-tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 35,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It is now on sale in India via realme.com and Flipkart.