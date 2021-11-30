Jio TV and tablet tipped. Is Reliance building an ecosystem?

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 30, 2021, 12:45 am

Reliance Jio to launch new tablet and laptop in India in 2022

After launching its first-ever smartphone, the JioPhone Next, Reliance Jio is now working on two new products in an attempt to build its own ecosystem of smart devices. According to 91mobiles, the telecom giant is readying a Jio tablet and Jio TV that will go official in India sometime next year. The devices will most likely carry affordable price-tags to take on Chinese rivals.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Reliance Jio has already established itself in the telecom space and is now expanding its portfolio of smart products to build an ecosystem. The consumer devices will also help drive its services. If the company targets the budget segment with these products, it might make a mark for itself in the consumer electronics market, giving tough competition to some of the established brands.

Tablet

Jio tablet will run on Pragati OS

Not much is known about the Jio tablet and Jio TV at the moment. However, we can expect the tablet to come with a large screen, prominent bezels, and pre-installed Google Play Store. Considering Jio's partnership with Qualcomm, the device is likely to be powered by an entry-level Snapdragon chipset and run on Pragati OS, which has been specially developed for the JioPhone Next.

Smart television

Jio TV will likely come with the company's set-top box

The Jio TV might be offered in multiple screen sizes and with smart features like OTT support and Chromecast. It may offer some exclusive features like the JioTV Plus+ curation platform and JioCinema, among others. The telecom company is also expected to bundle the television with its proprietary set-top box and Jio Fiber broadband connection at discounted prices.

Laptop

JioBook will be available in MediaTek and Snapdragon variants

Reliance Jio is also expected to launch its first-ever laptop, called the JioBook. It is tipped to arrive with a compact body, an HD+ display, Microsoft apps, and exclusive Jio apps. The laptop will be powered by MediaTek MT6788 and Snapdragon 662 processors, paired with up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and a Snapdragon X12 modem for 4G connectivity.

Pocket-pinch

How much will they cost?

The official pricing and availability details of the Jio tablet, Jio TV, and JioBook will be announced at the time of the launch, which is said to take place next year. However, the devices will be priced aggressively to target the budget segment. Hence, the tablet could cost under Rs. 10,000, whereas the TV and laptop might be priced under Rs. 20,000.