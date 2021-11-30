OPPO foldable smartphone tipped to feature Samsung's Fold3-like in-folding design

OPPO Find N 5G foldable phone's specifications leaked

OPPO is expected to launch a foldable smartphone, which could be called Find N 5G, soon. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the handset will feature an in-folding design, up to 120Hz screen refresh rate, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset. The leak also mentions that the device will sport a rear camera unit similar to the Reno6 series.

The OPPO Find N 5G will be the company's first-ever foldable smartphone and is expected to be launched in December this year. It will compete against the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Xiaomi Mi MIX FOLD, and Huawei Mate X2, all of which have received a good response from customers. OPPO's offering will push other smartphone makers to also enter the fray.

The phone will have an LTPO AMOLED foldable display

The OPPO Find N 5G will have an inward folding design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The cover screen will have a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slightly curved edges, and a standard 60Hz screen. The main display will have a punch-hole cut-out at the top-left corner and a 7.8- to 8.0-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OPPO Find N 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 16MP Sony IMX481 secondary lens, and a 13MP Samsung ISOCELL S5K3M5 tertiary snapper. It will have a 32MP selfie camera.

It will offer 65W fast-charging support

The OPPO Find N 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is tipped to run on Android 11 with ColorOS skin on top and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

OPPO Find N 5G: Pricing and availability

OPPO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Find N 5G at the time of launch, which may happen in December. However, it is expected to be priced at around CNY 8,500 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh).