Samsung Tab S8 Ultra's notched display will house two cameras

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 19, 2021, 04:55 pm

Samsung is gearing up to launch its flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet soon. In the latest development, tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the device will come with a notched display, corroborating with the previously leaked CAD renders. The leak further states that the notch will house two cameras, including an ultra-wide sensor which will be able to shoot 4K videos at 60fps.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will arrive as Samsung's most premium tablet to date. As compared to its predecessor, it will flaunt a completely revamped design, dual front cameras, a high quality screen, and top-of-the-line hardware. With the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung aims to take on the new iPad Pro models and bite into Apple's sizeable market share in the tablet segment.

Design and display

The Tab S8 Ultra will have a QHD+ display

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will feature a rectangular screen with a slim notch, skinny bezels, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Dolby Atmos sound support. The tablet will bear a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a QHD+ (3200x1800 pixels) resolution and a pixel density of 251ppi. On the rear, there will be a magnetic strip for holding the S Pen.

Information

It will sport a 13MP dual rear camera setup

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be an 8MP main shooter and a 5MP ultra-wide lens.

Internals

It will be loaded with up to 512GB of storage

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will draw power from an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (also known as Snapdragon 898) chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will boot Android 12 OS and pack an 11,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at the time of the launch. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may cost around Rs. 70,000.