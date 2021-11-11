These are the top 5 gaming smartphones of 2021

Top five gaming smartphones launched in 2021

What does a user want from a gaming smartphone? High-level performance, good heat dissipation, smooth display, and responsive gaming triggers. Since gamers have started to shift from large screen PCs to small screen phones, tech giants have started introducing more gaming-centric smartphones each year. Here's a list of top five such models that were announced in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a boost in the overall gaming market, including digital games. The Indian gaming market is also said to reach $3.9 billion in value by the year 2025. Since tech giants have started offering flagship-level specifications in smartphones that can almost compete with the experience of gaming on PCs, the demand for gaming-centric smartphones has also increased.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 features Ultrasonic AirTriggers 5

ASUS ROG Phone 5 has aura RGB lighting on the rear panel

The ROG Phone 5 is ASUS's premium gaming smartphone with a Snapdragon 888 processor, Adreno 660 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It boasts Ultrasonic AirTriggers 5 with dual partition functionality, a Copper 3D Vapor Chamber cooling solution, and dual Type-C ports. The device has a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support and dual front-firing 7-magnet stereo speakers.

It has a 144Hz Super AMOLED display

The ROG Phone 5 bears a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and DC Dimming technology. It also gets a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 24MP selfie camera.

Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro has a centrifugal RGB-lit fan

Nubia's RedMagic 6S Pro comes with a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has an ICE 7.0 multi-dimensional cooling system, a centrifugal RGB-lit fan, and an air duct. The phone is made up of 'aerospace-grade heat dissipation material' and offers shoulder buttons for enhanced gaming. It packs stereo speakers and a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging.

The screen supports a 720Hz touch sampling rate

The RedMagic 6S Pro has a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz display touch sampling rate, 7.4ms response rate, and DC Dimming technology. It sports a 64MP triple rear camera module and an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Black Shark 4S Pro offers a "Sandwich" cooling system

Black Shark 4S Pro offers an additional SSD Disk Array system for storage

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark's latest Black Shark 4S Pro model is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, paired with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It comes with a "Sandwich" liquid cooling system with three-dimensional heat dissipation, dual-zone screen pressure sensitivity, and magnetic pop-up shoulder keys. The 4,500mAh dual-cell battery supports 120W fast-charging via the Type-C port.

It gets MEMC technology for smooth viewing experience

The Black Shark 4S Pro has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, 8.3ms response time, and MEMC support. For photography, there is a 64MP triple rear camera unit and a 20MP selfie shooter.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is loaded with 18GB of RAM

Lenovo's Legion 2 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 18GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The device has a VC liquid cooling system, dual Type-C ports, four ultrasonic side triggers, and two capacitive sliding buttons. On the rear, it sports a curved glass 'dream podium' with RGB-lit Legion logo and dual turbofans.

It supports 65W fast charging

The Legion 2 Pro bears a 144Hz, 6.92-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 720Hz touch sampling rate and 3.8ms response time. For imaging, there is a 64MP dual rear camera unit and a 44MP pop-up selfie camera. It packs a 5,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging.

POCO F3 GT boasts Maglev gaming triggers

The POCO F3 GT, also known as Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in China, is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, combined with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset is equipped with a Vapor Chamber cooling system, Maglev Triggers with pop-up mechanism for gaming, and a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

It has a 64MP triple rear camera unit

The POCO F3 GT comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and DC Dimming technology. The triple rear camera setup is headlined by a 64MP main camera while for selfies, there is a 16MP shooter.