Aimed at mobile gamers, Lenovo has launched its Legion 2 Pro model in China. It packs all the bells and whistles of a 2021 flagship phone: a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 144Hz AMOLED screen, 18GB of RAM, and 90W fast-charging technology. However, everything is packed in a quirky design with a massive bump on the rear, a side-mounted pop-up camera, and dual fans.

Design and display It boasts of a 720Hz touch sampling rate

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro features a notch-less screen with slim bezels and a side-mounted pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, it offers a curved glass 'dream podium,' housing an RGB Legion logo, fans, and dual cameras. The handset bears a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information It is equipped with a 44MP pop-up selfie camera

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 44MP motorized pop-up camera positioned on the right side of the frame.

Internals It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Legion OS and packs a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, GPS, and two Type-C ports.

Information Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Pricing and availability