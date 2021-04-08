-
Lenovo's latest gaming phone has a quirky design, flagship-grade hardwareLast updated on Apr 08, 2021, 06:56 pm
Aimed at mobile gamers, Lenovo has launched its Legion 2 Pro model in China.
It packs all the bells and whistles of a 2021 flagship phone: a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 144Hz AMOLED screen, 18GB of RAM, and 90W fast-charging technology.
However, everything is packed in a quirky design with a massive bump on the rear, a side-mounted pop-up camera, and dual fans.
Design and display
It boasts of a 720Hz touch sampling rate
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro features a notch-less screen with slim bezels and a side-mounted pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, it offers a curved glass 'dream podium,' housing an RGB Legion logo, fans, and dual cameras.
The handset bears a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Information
It is equipped with a 44MP pop-up selfie camera
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 44MP motorized pop-up camera positioned on the right side of the frame.
Internals
It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Legion OS and packs a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, GPS, and two Type-C ports.
Information
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Pricing and availability
The Lenovo legion 2 Pro starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 8GB/128GB base model and goes up to CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 68,000) for the 18GB/512GB top-end configuration. It will go on sale in China from April 9 onwards.