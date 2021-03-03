Lenovo is gearing up to introduce its latest gaming smartphone, the Legion 2 Pro, sometime in Spring this year. In the latest development, the company has revealed that the handset will come with a 'dual turbo cooling system' to offer enhanced heat dissipation. The Legion 2 Pro is also confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will offer an AMOLED display

At present, not much is known about the design of the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro. However, it is likely to offer a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may sport a dual camera unit. The smartphone will reportedly bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Information The device will pack a 64MP main camera

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is likely to pack a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary lens. For selfies, it may sport a 20MP side-mounted pop-up camera.

Internals It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Legion OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Pricing and availability