Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will feature 'dual turbo cooling system'Last updated on Mar 03, 2021, 06:55 pm
Lenovo is gearing up to introduce its latest gaming smartphone, the Legion 2 Pro, sometime in Spring this year.
In the latest development, the company has revealed that the handset will come with a 'dual turbo cooling system' to offer enhanced heat dissipation.
The Legion 2 Pro is also confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
It will offer an AMOLED display
At present, not much is known about the design of the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro. However, it is likely to offer a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may sport a dual camera unit.
The smartphone will reportedly bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.
Information
The device will pack a 64MP main camera
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is likely to pack a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary lens. For selfies, it may sport a 20MP side-mounted pop-up camera.
Internals
It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based Legion OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Information
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen sometime in Spring. However, considering the rumored specifications, the handset is likely to cost around Rs. 55,000.