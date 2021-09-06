Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro, with Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, launched

Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro launched in China

Nubia has launched its latest gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 6S Pro, in China. The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 45,300) and will go on sale starting September 9. As for the highlights, the device comes with a 165Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, and an 'ICE 7.0' multi-layer thermal cooling system. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone boasts a 720Hz touch sampling rate

The RedMagic 6S Pro features a conventional screen with narrow bezels at the top and bottom, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an ICE 7.0 heat dissipation system with a dedicated fan. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, and DC Dimming technology. It comes in three colors, including a transparent edition.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The RedMagic 6S Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots RedMagic OS 4.0 based on Android 11

The RedMagic 6S Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based RedMagic OS 4.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro: Pricing and availability

The Nubia RedMagic 6S starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,300) in China. The handset is currently up for pre-orders wherein users can reserve a unit by paying a deposit of CNY 100 (around Rs. 1,130). It will go on sale from September 9 onwards.