Samsung launches $1,499 jeans that thankfully include Z Flip3 phone

Samsung Australia launches Z Flip Pocket Denim jeans

Samsung Australia has partnered with jeans brand Dr Denim to launch a 'Z Flip Pocket Denim,' a special jeans that has been designed to highlight the unique folding form factor of the Galaxy Z Flip3. The Z Flip Pocket Denim is limited to just 450 pairs and carries a price-tag of A$1,499. Thankfully, every pair comes bundled with a Z Flip3 smartphone.

About the jeans

There is just one pocket for the Flip3

Samsung and Dr Denim have decided to get rid of the normal pockets because they "take up too much space" and "don't look stylish." The back pockets have also been removed and one of them has been "flipped" to the front thigh and trimmed to the dimensions of the Flip3. The front pockets have been stitched over with letter Z.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED main screen

Talking about the phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 features a clamshell-like design with a punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness. On the cover, it has a 1.9-inch HD (260x512 pixels) Super AMOLED display.

Information

It sports a 12MP dual rear camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, there is a 10MP (f/2.4) snapper on the main screen.

Internals

It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired and 10W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much does it cost?

The Z Flip Pocket Denim is priced at A$1,499 (around Rs. 83,550) in Australia. It is available for purchase via Dr Denim's official website and comes with a free Z Flip3 (128GB) smartphone in Cream, Lavender, Green, or Phantom Black color options.