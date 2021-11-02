Beats Fit Pro v/s AirPods Pro: Which one is better?

Comparison between Beats Fit Pro and AirPods Pro

Apple has launched its latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, the Beats Fit Pro, with a new design that promises comfort and secure fit even during workouts. It also gets most of the bells and whistles that were so far reserved for the flagship AirPods Pro while being slightly cheaper. But, should you go for the Beats Fit Pro or the AirPods Pro?

How much do they cost?

The Beats Fit Pro is priced at $199.99 (around Rs. 15,000) in the US. Currently, it is not available for purchase in India. The AirPods Pro costs $249 (roughly Rs. 18,600) in the US and Rs. 24,900 in India.

Design

Beats Fit Pro flaunts a wingtip design

Beats Fit Pro is offered in four color options AirPods Pro is available in a single shade of white

The Beats Fit Pro sports an in-ear design with secure-fit wingtips. It packs two external microphones and supports touch controls. In comparison, the AirPods Pro also has an in-ear design but with short stems that have Force Touch sensors for controlling the functions. It gets inward and outward dual microphones. Both the earbuds have an IPX4-rated build quality and pressure relieving vents.

Sound

They support Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio features

The Beats Fit Pro has a dual-element diaphragm driver placed in a two-chamber housing and an advanced digital processor for optimizing audio performance. The AirPods Pro has a high-excursion, low-distortion driver and a dynamic range amplifier. Both are equipped with Apple's H1 chip and offer features like Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency mode, and Adaptive EQ.

They also provide Audio Sharing and "Hey Siri" voice support

The Beats Fit Pro and AirPods Pro support automatic re-switching between devices, Audio Sharing, and voice assistant interaction through "Hey Siri" command. The latter also has motion and speech-detection accelerometer as well as accessibility features like Live Listen Audio.

Battery life

AirPods Pro offers MagSafe wireless charging support

The Beats Fit Pro is touted to last up to six hours with ANC on, whereas the charging case provides up to 18 hours of additional battery life. It does not support wireless charging. The AirPods Pro promises up to 4.5 hours of listening time with ANC on and a total battery life of more than 24 hours. It supports MagSafe wireless charging.

Compatibility

Beats Fit Pro provides full Android compatibility

Along with iOS, the Beats Fit Pro offers Android compatibility right out-of-the-box. Users can can connect the smartphones via Bluetooth and use enhanced features like customized controls, one-touch pairing, and Fit Test through the Beats app. The AirPods Pro can also connect to Android devices but users get limited features. That said, ANC and Transparency mode functions are available for Android devices.

Which one should you buy?

The Beats Fit Pro is like AirPods Pro but with a different design, better battery life per charge, full Android compatibility and most importantly, a lower price-tag. If you can manage without wireless charging, the Beats Fit Pro is a no brainer.