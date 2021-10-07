Apple makes tracing AirPods Pro, AirPods Max easier: Details here

Features like Lost Mode, Find Nearby UI are part of the update.

Following the iOS 15 release in September, Apple is now rolling out a firmware update, adding functionalities inside its Find My app, for improved searches of misplaced or lost H1 chip-powered AirPods. The update, 4A400, is available for second-generation AirPods as well as AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Here, we will discuss how the update firms up the existing options for tracing these AirPods.

Background

Previous features include last-known location, sound alerts

Apple already offers a feature for checking the last location of where a set of AirPods connected with its owner's iPhone. Directions to that location are available on the iCloud and Find My app. A feature to Play Sound and locate AirPods within short distances has also been available. But the new 4A400 update introduces three more features to make this search easier.

Better alerts

Lost Mode will incorporate other Apple devices in search

The Lost Mode on Find My now allows other Apple devices to look for missing AirPods. If the AirPods are within the Bluetooth range of any iPhone, iPad, or Mac, the owner will receive an alert about the location. In this mode, the owner can share messages with their contact number or email address to help the finder of the missing AirPods contact them.

AirTags-like 'Find Nearby' user interface

Another AirTags-like feature throws up statuses like "far," "near," or "here" on the user's iPhone for AirPods. AirPods send out Bluetooth beacons picked up by other Apple devices. However, it's not much precise and there are no directional arrows like with AirTags that run on U1 chips. Lastly, Apple also introduced a feature to send notifications when a set of AirPods is left behind.

AirPods to be automatically updated when connected to iPhones

To note, update 4A400 is not available for first-generation AirPods. Its features, however, are expected in the long-rumored third-generation AirPods. You can check if you have the 4A400 update in the "firmware version" field for AirPods under the iPhone General Settings. Apple does not offer any direct support for updating the AirPods firmware. It happens automatically when AirPods are connected to an iPhone.