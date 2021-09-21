These are the best new features iOS 15 brings

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Last updated on Sep 21, 2021

Hot on the heels of Apple's September event where the iPhone 13 range was unveiled, Apple has released the updated version of its smartphone operating system, iOS 15. Read on to discover the devices that are eligible to upgrade to iOS 15. We have also listed some of the most interesting features included with this update. Here are more details.

Sneak peek

iOS 15 was first announced at WWDC in June

Apple first unveiled iOS 15 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in early June this year where we got a sneak peek of the new features. iOS 15 is complemented by its equivalent operating system for Apple tablets called iPadOS 15. To find a list of compatible devices and a guide on installing iOS 15 that released Monday, check out our detailed story here.

Focus

iOS 15 has a new way to deliver notifications

First off, iOS 15 introduces Focus modes alongside a redesigned way to deliver notifications. The app icons are now larger and notification summaries collate notifications to be delivered at an appropriate time. This works hand-in-hand with Focus modes that allow users to designate which apps can notify while they are engaged in particular activities. They can also be triggered by the time of day.

Safari redesigned

Now locate missing AirPods using Find My app

iOS 15 also brings Find My support for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. If you are within the Bluetooth range of these devices, you will be able to locate them using the Find My app. The update brings a completely redesigned Safari browser, although beta testers weren't quite impressed. Apple has repositioned the tab bar from the top to the bottom of the screen.

India-specific features

With iOS 15, users can invite mere mortals to FaceTime

Speaking of India-specific features, iOS 15 includes bilingual dictionaries for Urdu-English, Tamil-English, Telugu-English, and Gujarati-English as well as support for Smart Replies in Hindi. With iOS 15, Apple allows its users to invite people using Android and Windows devices to participate in FaceTime calls. FaceTime also gets support for voice isolation and spatial audio supported by the Apple AirPods range.

Memoji fun

Now view more information about the photos you take

Apple Maps on iOS 15 brings a 3D view in some metropolitan cities and adds more details such as buildings and trees and a new Transit feature in select cities. iOS 15 also lets users play around with nine new Memoji stickers. The OS also allows you to see more information about photos like the camera used, lens details, shutter speed, and file size.