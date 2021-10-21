Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 now comes in 49 color combinations

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 21, 2021, 01:17 pm

Samsung has launched the Bespoke Edition of its Flip3 smartphone and Watch4 wearable. Through the Galaxy Bespoke Studio, you can customize the handset's front, back, and frame colors. For the covers, you can choose between Pink, White, Blue, Yellow, and Black shades, while the frame can be styled in Black and Silver options. In total, you now get 49 color combinations for the Flip3.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED main display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition retains the specifications of the standard model. It features a clamshell-like design with a punch-hole cut-out, an IPX8-rated build for water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) foldable Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.9-inch HD (260x512 pixels) Super AMOLED secondary display on the cover.

Information

It sports a 12MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition is equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, there is a 10MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired, 10W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition is priced at $1,100 (around Rs. 82,300) for the 8GB/256GB configuration. Customers also get a complimentary 1-year Samsung Care+ protection plan. The Bespoke Edition is currently available in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, South Korea, and France.

Smartwatch

Samsung has also unveiled the Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition

The Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition has a Fox-shaped cut-out on the strap

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Edition allows you to glam up your wearable with different bands. You can choose between the Watch4 (40mm or 44mm) and Watch4 Classic (42mm or 46mm) models. Samsung has also unveiled the Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition (40mm) with a Moonrock Beige strap and an additional Stardust Gray strap. It is priced at $399.99 (around Rs. 30,000).

Wireless earbuds

The Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition costs $249.99

The Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition costs around Rs. 18,700

Samsung has also unveiled the Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition. It has a Moonrock Beige finish and comes in a Stardust Gray leather case with a Maison Kitsuné fox logo. The right bud features the fox's head, whereas the left one has its tail. You also get a specially curated playlist by the brand's music label Kitsuné Musique along with an exclusive phone theme.