Amazfit introduces GTR 3, 3 Pro, and GTS 3 smartwatches

Published on Oct 20, 2021, 07:48 pm

As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartwatches, Amazfit has announced the GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and GTS 3 models in the Indian market. The range carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 13,999. The wearables come with an AMOLED display, customizable watch faces, 150 sports modes, a water resistant built, and Alexa support. Here's our roundup.

Design

The watches have an AMOLED screen with anti-fingerprint coating

Amazfit GTR 3, 3 Pro, and GTS 3 weigh up to 32 grams

The Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and GTS 3 feature an aircraft-grade aluminium alloy body with a classic navigation crown and 5ATM water resistance. The GTR 3 and 3 Pro sport a circular dial with a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) and 1.45-inch (480x480 pixels) AMOLED screen, respectively. The GTS 3 bears a rectangular 1.72-inch (390x450 pixels) AMOLED display. The trio offers an anti-fingerprint coating.

Internals

They support GPS and Bluetooth 5.1

The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTR 3 Pro pack a 450mAh battery good for up to 21 days of usage, while the GTS 3 houses a 250mAh battery that should last up to 12 days on a single charge. They run on Zepp OS, support Bluetooth 5.1 as well as GPS, and are compatible with devices running on Android 7.0/iOS 12.0 or above.

Features

The wearables can track heart-rate and SpO2 levels

The Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and GTS 3 have Alexa and built-in offline voice assistant for hands-free usage. The GTR 3 Pro also provides a speaker for Bluetooth-enabled calling. All three devices come with 150 sports modes and a BioTracker3.0 PPG sensor for 24x7 heart-rate monitoring as well as blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking.

Information

Amazfit GTR 3, 3 Pro, GTS 3: Pricing and availability

The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 are priced at Rs. 13,999 whereas the GTR 3 Pro costs Rs. 18,999. The GTR 3 is currently up for grabs via Flipkart while the GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 will be available via Amazon soon.