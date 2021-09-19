Samsung Galaxy S22 tipped to sport a 3,700mAh battery

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 19, 2021, 12:25 am

Samsung Galaxy S22 will be smaller than iPhone 13

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series will be announced in January 2022. The range will likely include the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra models. In the latest development, tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the vanilla S22 will sport a 3,700mAh battery, a 6.06-inch display, and will be slighter smaller than the newly-announced iPhone 13. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

A 120Hz AMOLED display is expected

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will likely feature an IP68 rating with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have a triple camera module. The device may sport a 6.06-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It shall get a 50MP main sensor

The triple cameras on the rear of Galaxy S22 are rumored to include a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

The phone will support 25W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is said to draw power from a Snapdragon 898/Exynos 2200 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and pack a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will it cost?

At present, the pricing information of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is not known. However, going by the leaked features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 70,000.