Google had launched its Pixel 6 series in October this year with an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. However, it lacked the Face Unlock feature that allows for quick logins, especially when your hands/fingers are dirty. Now, XDA Developers contributor @mile_freak07 has found traces of Face Unlock in Pixel 6's configuration file, hinting the function may arrive in the next software update.

Over the past few days, multiple users have complained that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's fingerprint sensor is slow. In its defense, Google has said that it could be due to the "enhanced security algorithms." With the Face Unlock feature, several users will get an option to unlock their Pixel 6 device using their face and that will likely allow for faster logins.

The Face Unlock feature will use the front-facing camera

The Face Unlock feature, internally codenamed as "Tuscany," was spotted in initial software builds but was removed at the time of launch. The function will use the front-facing camera to register and verify a 2D image of your face to unlock the device.

The phones have a punch-hole cut-out design

The Google Pixel 6 series features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a horizontal camera island. The Pixel 6 bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the 6 Pro flaunts a 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

They sport a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.85) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro offers a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom support. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) and 11.1MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera, respectively.

They draw power from an in-house Tensor processor

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are powered by a custom Tensor chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They run on Android 12 OS and pack a 4,614mAh and 5,003mAh battery, respectively, with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.