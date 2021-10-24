Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's renders reveal a notch design

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 24, 2021, 01:00 am

This is how Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will look like

Samsung will soon introduce its S8 series of tablets, which will include the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra. In the latest development, 91mobiles and OnLeaks have shared CAD-based renders of the Ultra model. As per the images, it will flaunt a notched display, dual rear cameras, and a magnetic strip for the S Pen on the rear. Here are more details.

Design and display

It will be 5.4mm thick

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will feature thin bezels, a notch design, and quad speakers. On the rear, there will be a pill-shaped camera unit and a magnetic strip for the S Pen. The device may sport a 14.6-inch QHD+ (3200x1800 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 251ppi and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It will measure 325.8x207.9x5.4mm.

Information

There could be dual front cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will bear a dual rear camera module, comprising a 13MP main shooter and a 5MP ultra-wide sensor. Up front, it is expected to offer an 8MP and a 5MP lens for selfies and video calls.

Internals

A massive 12,000mAh battery is expected

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 12,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Pricing

The pricing information of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by its specifications and features, it is likely to cost around Rs. 95,000.