HONOR X30 Max set to debut on October 28
HONOR is all set to introduce its X30 Max smartphone in China on October 28, as announced by the company in a social media post. A teaser poster showcases the design of the handset, revealing a waterdrop notch design, a speaker grill, and a Type-C charging port. It will get a large 7.09-inch display, a Dimensity 900 chipset, and dual rear cameras. Here's more.
A 120Hz LCD screen is expected
The HONOR X30 Max will feature a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bezel on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will sport a 7.09-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 356ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is said to measure 174.3x84.9x8.3mm.
There will be an 8MP selfie shooter
The HONOR X30 Max will bear a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it will get an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
The phone will house a 5,000mAh battery
The HONOR X30 Max will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
HONOR X30 Max: Expected pricing
HONOR will announce the official pricing information of X30 Max smartphone at the time of its launch on October 28. However, considering its specifications and features, it should carry a price-tag of around CNY 2,554 (roughly Rs. 30,000).