HONOR X30 Max set to debut on October 28

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 24, 2021, 12:30 am

HONOR X30 Max's launch confirmed, design revealed

HONOR is all set to introduce its X30 Max smartphone in China on October 28, as announced by the company in a social media post. A teaser poster showcases the design of the handset, revealing a waterdrop notch design, a speaker grill, and a Type-C charging port. It will get a large 7.09-inch display, a Dimensity 900 chipset, and dual rear cameras. Here's more.

Design and display

A 120Hz LCD screen is expected

The HONOR X30 Max will feature a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bezel on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will sport a 7.09-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 356ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is said to measure 174.3x84.9x8.3mm.

Information

There will be an 8MP selfie shooter

The HONOR X30 Max will bear a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it will get an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will house a 5,000mAh battery

The HONOR X30 Max will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR X30 Max: Expected pricing

HONOR will announce the official pricing information of X30 Max smartphone at the time of its launch on October 28. However, considering its specifications and features, it should carry a price-tag of around CNY 2,554 (roughly Rs. 30,000).