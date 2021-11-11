TECNO SPARK 8 refreshed in India with Helio G25 chipset

New TECNO SPARK 8 is now available in India

TECNO has launched an updated version of its budget-friendly SPARK 8 smartphone in India. The device now comes with an HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a 16MP dual rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery. To recall, the SPARK 8 had first debuted in India in September with a MediaTek Helio A25 processor. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

As compared to the original SPARK 8, the refreshed version not only provides a better chipset, but also more RAM (2GB vs 3GB), improved support for local Indian languages for communication, and HyperEngine Technology for gaming. All these features make the updated SPARK 8 a solid contender in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price-range, especially those looking for local language support.

Design and display

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

The TECNO SPARK 8 features a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 480-nits of brightness. It is offered in Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, and Iris Purple color options.

Information

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The TECNO SPARK 8 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a secondary lens with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The TECNO SPARK 8 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, combined with 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

TECNO SPARK 8: Pricing and availability

The updated TECNO SPARK 8 is priced at Rs. 9,299 for its 3GB/32GB solo model. The handset is already up for grabs across retail stores in India.