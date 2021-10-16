OPPO K9 Pro's Neon Silver color to debut next week

OPPO K9 Pro's Neon Silver color to be launched on October 20

Alongside the K9s, OPPO will also introduce a new color variant of its K9 Pro smartphone on October 20. The upcoming Neon Silver shade will join the existing Obsidian Black and Glacier Blue models. To recall, the K9 Pro was announced last month in China with a 6.43-inch screen, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It has an in-screen fingerprint reader

The OPPO K9 Pro features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels up front. On the rear, it gets a large full-width camera unit. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It measures 158.7x73.5x8.5mm and tips the scales at 180 grams.

Information

There is a 16MP selfie camera

The OPPO K9 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 60W fast-charging

The OPPO K9 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much does it cost?

In China, the OPPO K9 Pro carries a price-tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,600) for the 8GB/128GB model while the 12GB/256GB variant costs CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 31,500).