OPPO's foldable phone may be called Find N 5G

OPPO Find N 5G could be the company's first-ever foldable phone

OPPO is working on a foldable smartphone. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the handset may be called Find N 5G and it may also feature a rotating camera module that will allow you to click high-quality selfies using the main sensor. The company's recent foldable device patents suggest that the Find N 5G will have a clamshell design with an outward-facing display.

Takeaways

Why does this matter?

The OPPO Find N 5G will be the company's first-ever foldable smartphone. It will take on existing foldable devices from rivals like Samsung, Xiaomi, as well as Huawei. The demand for foldable smartphones is on a rise. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, which were launched in August, have sold over one million units by October this year.

Design and display

The phone will boast a 2K screen

OPPO Find N 5G's design details are unclear. While patent images suggest that it will have a clamshell design with an outward-facing display, there are also rumors of a book-like in-ward folding design. It is said to sport a 7.8- to 8.0-inch OLED screen with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is likely to offer a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Information

A 50MP main camera is expected

The OPPO Find N 5G will be equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera on the rear. Details of the auxiliary lenses are unknown as of now.

Internals

It will run on Android 12

The OPPO Find N 5G may be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will likely boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Find N 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of OPPO Find N 5G will be announced at the time of launch, which could take place in December. We expect it to cost around CNY 8,500 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh).