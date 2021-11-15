This is how Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will look like

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G's latest renders show off full design details

Samsung is working on a new A-series smartphone, called the A33 5G. In the latest development, 91mobiles, in collaboration with @OnLeaks, has leaked the renders of the handset, revealing its full design features. It will come with a U-shaped notch design, rounded corners, a Super AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, and will be 9.7mm thick at the camera bump. Here are more details.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The renders of Galaxy A33 5G reveal the design language we can expect from Samsung on future mid-range A-series smartphones. However, the notch pattern will change from model to model. For example, the Galaxy A53 5G will have a punch-hole cut-out. The A33 5G will also miss out on the headphone jack and so will most of the Samsung smartphones in 2022.

Design and display

The phone will be available in four colors

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will feature an "Infinity U" cut-out and a noticeable bezel on the bottom. The volume rocker and power button will be housed on the right side of the frame. The device shall measure 159.7x74x8.1mm (9.7mm at camera bump). It will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen and will be offered in Orange, Light Blue, Black, and White color options.

Information

There will be four cameras on the back

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will be equipped with a quad camera module on the rear. Details of the sensors are unknown at present. Up front, it will get a single selfie snapper.

Internals

It will run on Android 12

The internal specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G are not known at the moment. However, it is expected to be powered by a 5G-enabled processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based One UI 4 and should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: Expected pricing

Considering the specifications and features of the Galaxy A33 5G, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 22,000. However, the official pricing will be announced at the time of its launch, which could happen in January next year.