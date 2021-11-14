Top 5 smartphones for vloggers and selfie lovers

Best smartphones that can be used for vlogging

With the advancements in smartphones, vlogging via a mobile has become more convenient than ever before. Moreover, the popularity of TikTok and Instagram Reels has led smartphone makers to offer upgraded cameras on their mobiles. Here, we take a look at some camera-centric smartphones with good selfie snappers, high-quality displays, solid battery life, and other essentials required for vlogging.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Smartphones are replacing DSLRs and other cameras since they are lighter, take less space, and easy to maneuver. They are also easy to use and the level of photography as well as videography has gotten so much better. Vloggers can also shoot on the smartphone, edit on the go, and upload right from the handset itself.

Phone #1

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto sensor with optical image stabilization and 4x optical zoom. Up front, there is an 11.1MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper with fixed focus, 94-degree ultra-wide field-of-view, as well as 4K video support.

Information

It sports a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Google Pixel 6 Pro features an IP68-rated built with a 120Hz, 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint reader. It is powered by a Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB/512GB configuration, and a 5,003mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Phone #2

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 sports a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. The main camera provides sensor-shift optical image stabilization. For selfies and vlogging, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) shooter. The device has cinematic mode for video recording, 1080p@240fps slow motion video support, and 1080p video recording at 60fps from the front camera.

Information

It is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset

iPhone 13 gets an IP68-rated built with a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED screen. It draws power from an A15 Bionic processor, paired with 4GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 3,240mAh battery with 15W MagSafe wireless charging support.

Phone #3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

The Samsung Z Flip3 comes with a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera on the rear. The main lens offers up to 10x digital zoom and 4K video support at 60fps. For selfies, it gets a 10MP (f/2.4) snapper with Flex mode for hands-free selfies. The device also offers features such as Night Hyperlapse, Dual Preview, and Auto Framing.

Information

It is equipped with a 3,300mAh battery

Samsung Z Flip3 offers a clamshell form-factor with IPX8 rating, a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ foldable AMOLED screen, and a 1.9-inch cover display. It packs a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 3,300mAh battery with 15W charging.

Phone #4

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip comes with a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera with up to 12x zoom. This camera unit automatically flips to take selfies and shoot vlogs. The camera provides 78.3-degree field-of-view, Auto Panorama, Motion Tracking, and multiple video shooting modes. It supports 8K recording at 30fps and 4K at 120fps.

Information

It bears a 90Hz, 6.67-inch screen

ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip gets an in-display fingerprint reader and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Phone #5

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung S20 FE 5G is offered with a 12MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It is touted to have a "Pro-grade camera system" with 30x Super Resolution Zoom as well as Night mode. Up front, there is a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper that can shoot 4K videos at 60fps.

Information

Snapdragon 865 chipset fuels the phone

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has an IP68 rating with a 120Hz, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. It draws power from a Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with up to 8GB/256GB configuration and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.