Published on Nov 15, 2021

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch a new Note 11T 5G smartphone in India on November 30, the company has confirmed. The handset is speculated to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G model which debuted in China last month. It will come with a 90Hz LCD display, a 50MP main camera, and a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.

The Note 11T 5G will debut in India as the "fastest 5G phone from Redmi." Compared to its predecessor, the Note 10T 5G, the upcoming handset will offer a slightly larger display, a new processor, and faster wired charging. The Redmi Note 11 series has received a good response in China and the company would like to replicate that in India as well.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, an IP53-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. The official teaser page reveals that it will come in at least blue and green color options.

Information

It will sport a 16MP selfie camera

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is tipped to cost Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB model, Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB version, and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It will be available via mi.com and Amazon India.