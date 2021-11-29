This is how Realme GT 2 Pro will look like

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 29, 2021, 06:33 pm

Realme GT 2 Pro's price, specifications, and renders leaked

Realme is gearing up to launch its new flagship smartphone, the GT 2 Pro, in the first quarter of 2022. In the latest development, 91mobiles, in collaboration with @OnLeaks, has leaked the handset's render, revealing a Google Nexus 6P-like design with a bumped up horizontal triple camera unit. The report also claims that the device will start at around $799 (around Rs. 60,000).

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

According to Realme, the GT 2 Pro will be the starting point of the company's journey into the high-end segment. And if the pricing details are true, it will arrive as Realme's most expensive offering till date. The phone will be targeted at the younger audience and will attract buyers with its unique design, flagship-grade performance, and high-end cameras.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz OLED display

The Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, flat metal frame, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The ceramic back panel will house a protruding camera island. The handset may bear a 6.8-inch flat OLED screen with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be offered in green and white color options.

Cameras

It will sport dual 50MP rear cameras

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera. The engraving on the camera unit suggests that it will have 'GR Lens' which is touted to offer "best shooting performance in the smallest camera body."

Internals

It will boot Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

As per the latest leak, the Realme GT 2 Pro will carry a starting price-tag of $799 (around Rs. 60,000). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch.