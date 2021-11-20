Realme GT 2 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 898 chipset

Realme GT 2 Pro's key specifications tipped

Realme is working on rolling out its new high-end handset, the GT 2 Pro, soon. In the latest development, Weibo tipster WHYLAB has shared key specifications of the smartphone. The leak claims that it will come with model number RMX 3301 and highlights are said to include a Snapdragon 898 processor, a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Realme GT 2 Pro will be the company's next flagship smartphone, competing with other high-end models like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22, OnePlus 10, and Xiaomi 12 line-ups. However, with an expected price-figure of around Rs. 46,500, it will be a cheaper offering. It will also be one of the many models coming with 125W fast-charging support, as per a previous tip-off.

The display provides a pixel density of 404ppi

The Realme GT 2 Pro is rumored to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. It is likely to sport a 6.51-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080X2400 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a high refresh rate, and a pixel density of 404ppi.

A 32MP front camera is expected

The Realme GT 2 Pro will offer a 50MP main camera on the rear with optical image stabilization. Further information about the back camera is unknown as of now. For selfies and video calls, it may get a 32MP front-facing snapper.

It will run on Android 12

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 898 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT 2 Pro: Expected pricing

Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to be priced starting at CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,500). There could also be a special edition model, priced at CNY 5,000 (around Rs. 58,000).