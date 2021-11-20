Spotify finally expands real-time lyrics feature worldwide for all users

Spotify has always had an obvious disadvantage compared to other music streaming apps. It lacked a lyrics view. But that changes now, with Spotify's new real-time lyrics feature. It will be available on all platforms that support Spotify, including mobile, desktop, consoles, and some smart TVs. Live lyrics will be accessible by free-tier users and paid users alike. Here are all the details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Support for a lyrics feature has been requested by Spotify users for years now. The feature is an extension of the streaming platform's existing partnership with Musixmatch that offered live lyrics to Spotify users in India, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. With the global availability of the live lyrics feature, Spotify could witness a surge in popularity.

Trivia tradeoff

Heeding requests, Spotify replacing 'Behind the Lyrics' with live lyrics

Spotify also told TechCrunch that it will be phasing out the "Behind the Lyrics" feature to make space for the new live lyrics feature. The former has been available around the world since 2016 in partnership with Genius. Spotify's community, however, expressed the want for live lyrics instead of "Behind the Lyrics" that shared trivia, commentary, and artist information for the song that's playing.

Usage

Free and Premium users can use new live lyrics feature

To see the lyrics for a song on your iPhone or Android device, swipe up on the "Now Playing" screen and read the lyrics as the song plays. On desktop, click on the microphone icon on the "Now Playing" bar to display the live lyrics. On the TV app, tap the Lyrics button on the top right-hand side corner of the "Now Playing" view.

Consoles too

Spotify live lyrics coming to the console app as well

Spotify announced that the live lyrics feature will also be available via its app for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung, Roku, Sky, and Comcast. Although 28 markets (including Japan, through a standalone deal) have had live lyrics since the feature's launch after testing in 2019, this is the first time US users will get to experience it.