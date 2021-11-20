Realme GT Master Edition Daybreak Blue variant's India launch tipped

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 20, 2021, 12:30 am

Realme GT Master Edition may get a new Daybreak Blue color in India

Realme is likely to announce a new Daybreak Blue color variant for the GT Master Edition model in India, according to 91mobiles. As per the report, it will arrive in two storage configurations: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. The new shade may debut by the end of November or in early December and it should retain the specifications and features of the standard model.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Realme had first announced the GT Master Edition in China in July this year in Dawn, Suitcase Gray, and Snow Mountain colors. However, only the first two shades were introduced in India as Voyager Gray and Luna White, along with a new Cosmos Black option. Now, the third Dawn color variant is tipped to arrive as the new Daybreak Blue variant in India.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme GT Master Edition features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a vertically-aligned triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness. Depending on the finish, it measures 8.0mm or 8.7mm in thickness.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Master Edition is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT Master is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT Master Edition: Pricing and availability

In India, the Realme GT Master Edition is priced at Rs. 25,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB version, and Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. The handset is up for grabs via Realme's official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other partner stores.